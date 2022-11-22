Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.