Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,857 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 610,287 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.