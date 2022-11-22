Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.74.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

