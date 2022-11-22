Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 82,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.