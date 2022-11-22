Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $6.65 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.94 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $494.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.60 and its 200-day moving average is $429.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

