Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $7.07 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

