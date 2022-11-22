Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $7.78 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

A opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

