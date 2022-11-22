Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

