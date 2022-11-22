Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

