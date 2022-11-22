BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0281 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 5.1 %
OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $8.77.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
