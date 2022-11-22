Bank of America Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.