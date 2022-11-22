Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKRIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.90 ($8.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.61) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

