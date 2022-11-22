Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $54,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $115,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

