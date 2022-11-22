Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$152.28.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.9 %

BMO opened at C$131.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.33. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

