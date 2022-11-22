Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CSFB from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.34.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.33. 455,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,989. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.33. The firm has a market cap of C$89.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

