Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 14,821 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 14.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Chubb by 19.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 596,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,172,000 after acquiring an additional 96,484 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Chubb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

