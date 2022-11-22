Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $300,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.98. 7,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

