Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. 207,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,502,477. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

