Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $9.47 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 75,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,011. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.