Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 24,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,631. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.