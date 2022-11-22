Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 264,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,609,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.28. 22,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,747. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

