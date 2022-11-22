Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $8.44 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 189,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after purchasing an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

BAM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

