Barclays Raises Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 397

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 397 ($4.69) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LGGNY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 41,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,032. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

