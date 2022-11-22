Barclays Trims Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Target Price to GBX 1,145

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,208 ($14.28) to GBX 1,145 ($13.54) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,331 ($15.74) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Investec cut Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.19) to GBX 1,230 ($14.54) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $11.61 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

