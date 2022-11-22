Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.01. 179,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,040,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.
Separately, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96.
In related news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at C$9,192,056.29.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
