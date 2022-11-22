Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.01. 179,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,040,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.7699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at C$9,192,056.29.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

