BBR Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BBR Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NIKE by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

