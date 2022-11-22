BBR Partners LLC Buys 430 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.37. 25,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average is $171.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.