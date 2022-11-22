BBR Partners LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.29. 18,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,009,495.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,009,495.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,645 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

