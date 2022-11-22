BBR Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,158. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

