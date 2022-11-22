BBR Partners LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 90,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.