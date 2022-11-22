BBR Partners LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.74. 50,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.