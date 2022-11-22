BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after buying an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCE by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

