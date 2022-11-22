Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,379 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.