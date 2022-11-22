Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

EQIX stock opened at $654.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

