Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.05.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $411.70 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

