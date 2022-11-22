Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 34,819 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,053 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after acquiring an additional 171,336 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,043,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

