Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 12,077 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after buying an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.