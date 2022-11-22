Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 17,580 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:NULV opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.