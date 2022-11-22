Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 29,415 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe stock opened at $321.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.21. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

