Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 34,453 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,165,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 317,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 245,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

