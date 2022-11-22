Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Shares of NOC opened at $527.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.91 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

