Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 750

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.31) to GBX 748 ($8.84) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

