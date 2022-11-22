Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 208,659 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after acquiring an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

DAR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. 27,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

