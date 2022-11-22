Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 16,678 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 175,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 56,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,705. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

