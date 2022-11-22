Beck Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

