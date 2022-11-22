Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,197.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 43,028 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 294,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $462.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

