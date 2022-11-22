Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,024 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 665,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,158. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KREF. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

