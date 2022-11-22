Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,678. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.