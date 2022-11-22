Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,263.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.1% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 114,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

COP traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

