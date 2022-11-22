Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. 148,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

